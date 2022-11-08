South Korea salvages parts of Soviet-era North Korean missile

By Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Debrisfrom a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters were identified as parts of a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, South Korea's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Monday an underwater probe by a South Korean navy ship had recovered partof a North Korean short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) fired last week.

Military analysis, however, showed the piece, about 3 metres (3.3 yards) long and 2 metres wide, was a part of an SA-5 missile, the defence ministry said, citing its appearance and features.

The ministry strongly condemned the missile launch, calling it a breach of a 2018 inter-Korean military pact banning any activities stoking border tensions.

"This SA-5 missile launch was a clearly deliberate, intentional provocation," it said in a statement. "The SA-5 also has characteristics of a surface-to-surface missile, and Russia has used similar missiles in Ukraine for surface-to-surface attacks."

The debris came after North Korea test-fired multiple missileslast week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), protesting against joint air drills by South Korea and the United States.

It was the first time a North Korean ballistic missile had landed near South Korean waters.

North Korea's military said the launches were simulated strikes on South Korea and the United States, criticising their exercises as an "dangerous, aggressive war drill."

The SA-5 is an air defence missile originally designed by the Soviet Union, where it was designated the S-200, to shoot down strategic bombers and other high-altitude targets.

The missile was exported around the world, and is still in service in at least a dozen countries, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Missile Defense Project.

North Korea took delivery of SA-5 systems in the mid-1980s, according to "The Armed Forces of North Korea: On the Path of Songun", a 2020 survey by Dutch researchers.

"Two sites equipped with these very long-ranged systems cover the entirety of North Korean airspace as well as a sizeable chunk of that of the South," the researchers wrote.

"However, having been designed to counter strategic aircraft, their use against modern fast jets such as the F-15 and F-16 is questionable to say the least."

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Gerry Doyle)

((hyonhee.shin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.