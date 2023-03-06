South Korea revised Q4 GDP -0.4% q/q, matching earlier estimate

March 06, 2023 — 06:00 pm EST

By expenditure, private consumption fell 0.6%, but facilities and construction investments rose 2.7% and 0.8%, respectively. Exports dropped 4.6%, while imports declined 3.7%.

The country's gross domestic product grew 1.3% in the October-December quarter from the same period a year before, revised down from 1.4% estimated earlier. The full 2022 GDP growth was unchanged at 2.6%.

