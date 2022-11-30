South Korea revised Q3 GDP +0.3% q/q, in line with earlier estimate

By expenditure, private consumption advanced 1.7% and facilities investment jumped 7.9%, but construction investment fell 0.2%. Exports rose 1.1%, while imports grew 6.0%.

The country's gross domestic product expanded 3.1% on a year-on-year basis, also unchanged from the earlier estimate.

