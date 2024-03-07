News & Insights

US Markets

South Korea regulator may sanction Meta over marketplace, say media reports

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

March 07, 2024 — 11:30 pm EST

Written by Jack Kim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's antitrust agency will consider imposing sanctions on Meta Platforms META.O for allegedly failing to protect some users of online marketplaces operated by Facebook and Instagram against fraudulent transactions, news reports said on Friday.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC) had investigated possible violations of the country's e-commerce law and had sent an examination report to Meta late last year, Yonhap news and the Dong-a Ilbo newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

The report is a step before the agency's commissioners meet to consider the findings and formally decide on measures.

The agency alleged Meta has failed to implement adequate measures to protect and provide a remedy to users of Facebook and Instagram marketplaces when disputes arose over sales transactions, as required for e-commerce outlets, Yonhap said.

The FTC declined to confirm the report citing its policy of not commenting on an ongoing investigation.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Facebook and Instagram are social media platforms and are not registered as e-commerce businesses, the marketplaces they operate effectively require them to comply with the law, Yonhap said.

The news reports came after a South Korean consumer protection watchdog said it was reviewing the practices of major overseas shopping platforms, including Alibaba's 9988.HK AliExpress and Temu.

(Reporting by Jack Kim Editing by Ed Davies)

((jack.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1455;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.