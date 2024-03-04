News & Insights

South Korea Q4 GDP +0.6% q/q, unchanged from advance estimate

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

March 04, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy grew 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the previous quarter, revised central bank data showed on Tuesday, unchanged from its advance estimate.

On an annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.2% in the October-December quarter, also the same as the advance estimate in January.

Asia's fourth-largest economy grew by a three-year low of 1.4% in 2023, after an expansion of 2.6% in 2022 and 4.3% in 2021. It is expected to grow 2.1% in 2024, according to the Bank of Korea.

