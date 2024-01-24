News & Insights

South Korea Q4 GDP +0.6% q/q, above forecast

January 24, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy grew in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the same pace as the previous quarter, official advance estimates showed on Thursday, beating market expectations.

Gross domestic product (GDP) for the October-December quarter was 0.6% higher than the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Bank of Korea.

That compares with an expansion of 0.6% in the prior quarter and a median 0.5% increase tipped in a Reuters survey.

On an annual basis, Asia's fourth-largest economy in the fourth quarter grew 2.2%, after a gain of 1.4% in the third quarter and compared with a 2.1% rise expected by economists. That was the fastest since the third quarter of 2022.

