South Korea Q3 GDP growth slows to 1-year low, slightly ahead of expectations

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy grew at its slowest pace in a year in the third quarter, just ahead of expectations,on pent-up spending by consumers and companies, the central bank's advance estimates showed on Thursday.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a seasonally-adjusted 0.3% in real terms in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea estimated, marking the slowest pace since the third quarter of 2021.

On an annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) increased 3.1% in the third quarter after a 2.9% gain in the second quarter and versus expectations for 2.8% growth in the poll.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Choonsik Yoo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

