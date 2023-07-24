News & Insights

South Korea Q2 GDP +0.6% q/q, beats forecast

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

July 24, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's economic growth ticked up in the second quarter, official advance estimates showed on Tuesday, and exceeded market expectations.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.6% on a quarterly basis, according to the Bank of Korea, after a 0.3% increase in the preceding three months.

It beat the median 0.5% rise forecast in a Reuters survey of economists and marked the biggest quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2022.

