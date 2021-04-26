South Korea Q1 GDP beats expectations as investment, exports bounce

Contributors
Cynthia Kim Reuters
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's economic recovery beat expectations in the first quarter, extending the country's export-led recovery and as the government maintained support for ailing small businesses.

By Cynthia Kim and Joori Roh

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's economic recovery beat expectations in the first quarter, extending the country's export-led recovery and as the government maintained support for ailing small businesses.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew a seasonally adjusted 1.6% in the March quarter from three months earlier, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday, faster than the median estimate of a 1.0% growth in a Reuters poll and following a 1.2% expansion in the December quarter.

Asia's fourth-largest economy has continued to gain momentum after shrinking 1.0% last year, its worst contraction since 1998, driven by smokestack industries such as chip and electronic manufacturing, mostly for exports.

GDP expanded 1.8% year-on-year in the January-March period after shrinking a revised 1.2% three months earlier, also beating an expected expansion of 1.1%.

Growth was driven by exports and facility investment, which rose 1.9% and 6.6% quarter-on-quarter, respectively.

Private consumption grew at a slower 1.1% on-quarter, after shrinking 1.5% in the previous three months.

In early April, South Korea stepped up restrictions amid fears of a potential fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, with daily cases hitting three-month highs and the vaccination rate staying at just above 4%.

The low rate compares with a 42% in the United States.

The BOK flagged surging coronavirus cases as fresh downside risks to growth earlier this month, though it saw robust exports and a pick-up in consumption continuing to power the economy.

BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol said earlier in April that "mid-3%" growth was "very possible" this year, up from a previous forecast for 3% growth in 2021.

A Reuters poll on Friday showed economists expect South Korea's economy to expand 3.4% this year, its fastest annual growth in a decade.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More