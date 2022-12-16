South Korea protests Japan's island claim in national security strategy

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

December 16, 2022 — 03:44 am EST

Written by Jack Kim and Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South Korea issued a strong protest against Japan's territorial claim made in a national security strategy released on Friday over disputed islands known as Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan.

South Korea's foreign ministry demanded an immediate removal of the claims from Japan's national strategy documents, saying in a statement that the move did nothing to help "building a future-oriented relationship" between the two countries.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Soo-hyang Choi)

((jack.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1455;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.