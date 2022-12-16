South Korea protests Japan's island claim in national security strategy

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South Korea issued a strong protest against Japan's territorial claim made in a national security strategy released on Friday over disputed islands known as Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan.

South Korea's foreign ministry demanded an immediate removal of the claims from Japan's national strategy documents, saying in a statement that the move did nothing to help "building a future-oriented relationship" between the two countries.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Soo-hyang Choi)

((jack.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1455;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.