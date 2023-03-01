South Korea promises all-out efforts to boost exports, attract tourists

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

March 01, 2023

Written by Jihoon Lee and Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

By Jihoon Lee and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's government on Thursday promised to make efforts to boost exports and attract tourists as the statistics agency released a mixed set of data for January that showed gloomy prospects for the economy.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a meeting of officials the likelihood of a quick export recovery were limited but that government ministries would do their best to achieve a goal of averting a decline in exports.

He also said the government would make efforts to attract more foreign tourists, whose arrivals so far this year he said have recovered to some 40% of the levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic started 2020.

The comments came as Statistics Korea data showed Asia's fourth-largest economy could be headed for a recession with the cyclically adjusted coincident index falling in January for a fourth consecutive month.

Industrial output rose on the month but plunged on the year, while retail sales decreased for a third consecutive month, the data showed.

The trade-reliant economy contracted by an estimated 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the previous quarter as exports collapsed.

