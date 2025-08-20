South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.4% In July

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.4 percent on month in July, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That was in line with expectations and up from 0.1 percent in June.

Individually, producer prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products jumped 5.6 percent, while manufacturing products rose 0.2 percent, utilities shed 1.1 percent and services added 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 0.5 percent - steady from the previous month.

