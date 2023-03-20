South Korea producer inflation eases in Feb for eighth month in a row

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer price inflation softened in February for an eighth straight month to stand at its lowest level in nearly two years, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index stood 4.8% higher in February than a year earlier, easing from 5.1% in January and marking the slowest annual rise since March 2021.

The annual rate continued its slowing trend for an eighth consecutive month, after hitting a near 14-year high of 10.0% in June 2022.

The index rose 0.1% over a month, also slower than 0.4% in the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

