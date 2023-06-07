News & Insights

South Korea plans to discuss bilateral FX swap with Japan, finmin says

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

June 07, 2023 — 09:47 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

Adds comments on currency swap with Japan

SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - South Korea will discuss with Japan re-establishment of their bilateral foreign exchange swap line that expired in 2015, its finance minister said on Thursday.

"Current economic issues, including bilateral and regional financial cooperation, will be discussed at the bilateral finance minister meeting on June 29," Minister Choo Kyung-ho said, adding that currency swap arrangement was also on the agenda.

Choo was speaking at a discussion forum, in response to a reporter's question about the bilateral finance minister meeting between Japan and South Korea that is scheduled to be held in Tokyo.

The meeting will mark the revival of regular dialogue between the two countries' finance ministers, which they agreed to bring back to life during their prior meeting in early May and had been suspended since 2016.

On the domestic economy, Choo said this year's economic growth would likely be "slightly lower" than the government's previous projection of 1.6%.

He said the revision would be contained in the government's economic forecast due in late June or early July, when it releases its biannual policy plans.

Meanwhile, the government is not considering a supplementary budget for this year and does not plan to do so for a while, he said.

Choo said the country's inflation, which cooled to a 19-month low in May, was still high and controlling it would remain as the top priority for a while.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.