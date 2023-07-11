News & Insights

South Korea plans to allow overseas participation in FX market from Q4

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

July 11, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to allow overseas financial institutions to participate in the country's foreign exchange market from the fourth quarter of the year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said foreign institutions will be allowed to register for participation in foreign exchange trading in the fourth quarter, after legislation is revised.

Registered foreign institutions will be able to take part in the market in pilot mode from the first quarter of 2024.

