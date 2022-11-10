South Korea plans fresh steps to boost dollar supply

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

November 10, 2022 — 09:37 pm EST

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the government was preparing further steps aimed at boosting dollar supply on the foreign exchange market.

Minister Choo Kyung-ho said during a parliamentary session the government planned, among other steps, to change foreign currency hedge rules for local public institutions and have them adjust their investments.

He did not elaborate on a timeline but added the adjustments would ease dollar demand and help increase supply.

