South Korea plans fresh steps to boost dollar supply

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the government was preparing further steps aimed at boosting dollar supply on the foreign exchange market.

Minister Choo Kyung-ho said during a parliamentary session the government planned, among other steps, to change foreign currency hedge rules for local public institutions and have them adjust their investments.

He did not elaborate on a timeline but added the adjustments would ease dollar demand and help increase supply.

