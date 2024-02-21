News & Insights

South Korea pension fund to support corporate reform efforts

February 21, 2024 — 01:13 am EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's public pension fund said on Wednesday it would invest in locally-listed companies that are working to boost their value.

The National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest public pension fund, is in the process of selecting three domestic fund managers to outsource its investments and will finalise the decision by March, it said in a statement.

The NPS said the investment size and timing of the fund allocation were to be determined based on portfolio management and financial market conditions.

South Korea plans to announce on Feb. 26 a policy package dubbed "Corporate Value-up Programme", including tax incentives, to boost the value of Seoul-listed companies by encouraging them to return more capital to shareholders and improve governance.

Analysts see the state-run pension fund, with its major stakes in large companies, playing a key role in South Korea's efforts to boost their valuations over the medium to long term.

($1 = 1,334.6800 won)

