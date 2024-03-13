News & Insights

South Korea pension fund backs government push to fix 'Korea discount'

March 13, 2024 — 10:52 pm EDT

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's pension fund supports the direction of the government's corporate reform plan aimed at resolving the so-called "Korea discount" in the stock market, its investment strategy director said on Thursday.

The National Pension Service, manager of the world's third-largest public pension fund, will make a decision on whether and to what extent it will allocate its assets after details of the reform plan are available, Director Lee Suc-won told a press conference held in Seoul.

The Korea discount refers to a tendency for South Korean companies to have lower valuations than global peers due to factors such as low dividend payouts, and the dominance of opaque conglomerates known as chaebols.

South Korea announced in February a reform plan, dubbed the "Corporate Value-up Programme", for listed companies to boost shareholder returns and stock prices, but the eagerly awaited proposals fell short of market expectations.

