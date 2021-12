SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's Justice Ministry said on Friday that former President Park Geun-hye, who is imprisoned over corruption charges, has been pardoned.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((hyonhee.shin@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5658;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.