South Korea orders striking steel, petchem truckers to return to work

SEOUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - South Korea ordered striking truckers in the steel and petrochemical industries to return to work on Thursday, widening a back-to-work order beyond the cement industry amid a prolonged nationwide truckers strike.

Last week, the government issued a "start work" order to force 2,500 striking drivers in the cement industry back on the road.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

