South Korea Oct inflation to be lower than worried level -fin min

Contributor
Choonsik Yoo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the October inflation rate would likely turn out to be lower than earlier thought due mainly to continued declines in oil products prices.

Adds quote, details

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the October inflation rate would likely turn out to be lower than earlier thought due mainly to continued declines in oil products prices.

Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the remark at a scheduled meeting of economy-related ministers, while providing no figure and adding inflation would still remain at a relatively high level for some time.

"Consumer prices in October will likely turn out to be lower than a level we had worried about as oil products prices continued their decreasing trend," Choo said.

South Korea's annual rate of inflation fell in each of the past two months to 5.7% in August and 5.6% in September after hitting an almost 24-year high of 6.3% in July.

Choo had said inflation would have passed the peak by October at the latest.

South Korea is due to release October consumer price index data on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo Editing by Chris Reese)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters