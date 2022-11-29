South Korea Oct factory output drops at fastest pace since May 2020

By product, cars and machineries fell 7.3% and 7.9%, respectively, leading the losses.

Output for the services sector fell 0.8%, faster than 0.2% a month before and the fastest since Dec. 2020, while retail sales lost 0.2%.

The country's factory output fell 1.1% on a yearly basis, also below 0.0% expected in the survey, snapping a 12-month streak of annual gains.

