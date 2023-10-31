News & Insights

South Korea Oct exports rise for first time in 13 months

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

October 31, 2023 — 08:18 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

Adds detailed figures

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports in October rose in annual terms for the first time in 13 months, trade data showed on Wednesday, coming in only a little weaker than market expectations.

Overseas sales last month by Asia's fourth-largest economy rose 5.1% year-on-year to $55.09 billion, compared with a median 5.5% gain tipped in a Reuters survey of economists.

It swung from a 4.4% loss the previous month and marked the first annual increase since September 2022.

Imports fell 9.7% to $53.46 billion, narrower than the 16.5% drop the previous month but deeper than a 4.3% decline expected by economists.

As a result, the country posted a trade surplus of $1.64 billion in October, in contrast to economist forecasts for a deficit.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.