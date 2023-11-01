South Korea Oct consumer inflation accelerates for a third month

By categories, prices of fruits surged 24.6% in October from a year ago, coffee prices jumped 11.9%. An index of energy prices combining petroleum and electricity prices gained 2.8% from a year earlier.

"Slowing of inflation is expected to be more gradual than initially expected due to geopolitical risks in the Middle East and abnormally low temperatures," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said in a policy meeting on Thursday.

Most analysts expect the BOK to hold rates through the first quarter of next year and cut them by 25 basis points to 3.25% in the second quarter of 2024.

