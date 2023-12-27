News & Insights

South Korea November factory output jumps thanks to robust chip production

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

December 27, 2023 — 06:45 pm EST

Written by Cynthia Kim for Reuters ->

By Cynthia Kim

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's November factory output posted the fastest gain since May 2022 on soaring chip production, official data showed on Thursday.

The industrial output index increased 5.3% in November from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea, beating a median estimate of a 3.0% gain tipped in a Reuters survey.

Semiconductor production soared 42.4% from a year earlier, boosting the country's factory output even as that of machines and other electric components dropped 13.8% and 9.9% each, Statistics Korea report showed.

From a month earlier, the index gained 3.3%, also beating a 1.0% increase projected in the survey.

On Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed South Korea's exports likely rose for a third month in December as stronger semiconductor exports were seen supporting the country's economic recovery into the new year.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Youn Ah Moon in Seoul Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.