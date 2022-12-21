South Korea Nov producer inflation falls to 19-month low

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

December 21, 2022 — 04:00 pm EST

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer inflation in November slowed for a fifth consecutive month to a 19-month low, data showed on Thursday, pointing to weakening consumer price pressure ahead.

The producer price index in November stood 6.3% higher than the same month a year before, according to the Bank of Korea data, after a revised 7.3% annual rise in October. It posted its slowest gain since April 2021 last month.

Its annual growth kept slowing since touching a near 14-year high of 10.0% in June this year.

On a monthly basis, the index fell 0.2% in November after a 0.5% gain in October.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

