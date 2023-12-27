News & Insights

South Korea Nov factory output marks fastest jump since May 2022 y/y

December 27, 2023 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Cynthia Kim andYoun Ah Moon for Reuters

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's November factory output posted the fastest gain since May 2022, official data showed on Thursday.

The industrial output index increased 5.3% in November from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea, beating a median estimate of a 3.0% gain tipped in a Reuters survey.

From a month earlier, the index gained 3.3%, also beating a 1.0% increase tipped in the survey.

