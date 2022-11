By product, sales of semiconductors fell 29.4% and wireless communication devices lost 20.6%, but those of cars and petroleum products gained 28.6% and 16.1% each.

Exports shrank 11.3% on average per working day.

Full Monthly trade data will be available on Dec. 1.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.