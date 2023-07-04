News & Insights

Commodities

South Korea minister says import ban on Fukushima food to remain in place

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

July 04, 2023 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun said on Tuesday the country will not lift a ban on Japanese food products from the area around the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant until public concern over contamination is eased.

Because that ban will keep any affected items out, "there is no need to worry about agricultural products," Chung said in an interview with Reuters.

The remark came as Japan is set to receive a report from a U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday approving its plan to release treated water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant into the ocean.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi Editing by Ed Davies)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.