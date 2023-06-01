South Korea May inflation cools to 19-month low, core inflation eases

By product, agricultural prices rose 0.5% over a month earlier, while utility prices jumped 2.2%. Petroleum products dropped 1.4%, however, dragging the annual rate lower.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 3.9% higher in May than the same month a year earlier and marked the slowest increase in 10 months.

It was the second straight month that the annual core inflation rate had stayed above the headline rate, following its 4.0% rise in the previous month.

