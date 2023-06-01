News & Insights

South Korea May inflation cools to 19-month low, core inflation eases

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

June 01, 2023 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by product and agricultural prices rose for Reuters ->

By product, agricultural prices rose 0.5% over a month earlier, while utility prices jumped 2.2%. Petroleum products dropped 1.4%, however, dragging the annual rate lower.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 3.9% higher in May than the same month a year earlier and marked the slowest increase in 10 months.

It was the second straight month that the annual core inflation rate had stayed above the headline rate, following its 4.0% rise in the previous month.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.