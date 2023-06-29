News & Insights

South Korea May factory output unexpectedly jumps, led by cars and chips

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

June 29, 2023 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by product and output of automobiles jumped for Reuters ->

By product, output of automobiles jumped 8.7% and semiconductors rose 4.4% over the month, whereas communication devices slumped 16.9%.

The output fell 7.3% on an annual basis, which was also milder than drops of 9.0% in April and 8.5% expected by economists.

The all-industry production index, which includes both the manufacturing and services sectors, rose 1.3% in May on-month, recouping April's 1.3% loss.

Retail sales rose 0.4% in May, after dropping 2.6% in April, which was the worst in five months.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.