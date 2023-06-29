South Korea May factory output unexpectedly jumps, led by cars and chips

By product, output of automobiles jumped 8.7% and semiconductors rose 4.4% over the month, whereas communication devices slumped 16.9%.

The output fell 7.3% on an annual basis, which was also milder than drops of 9.0% in April and 8.5% expected by economists.

The all-industry production index, which includes both the manufacturing and services sectors, rose 1.3% in May on-month, recouping April's 1.3% loss.

Retail sales rose 0.4% in May, after dropping 2.6% in April, which was the worst in five months.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

