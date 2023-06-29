South Korea May factory output unexpectedly jumps

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory production unexpectedly jumped in May, official data showed on Friday, while retail sales also rose last month.

The industrial output index rose 3.2% in May on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the Statistics Korea data showed, compared with losses of 0.6% in April and 0.8% tipped in a Reuters survey.

The output fell 7.3% on an annual basis, which was also milder than drops of 9.0% in April and 8.5% expected by economists.

Retail sales rose 0.4% in May, after dropping 2.6% in April, which was the worst in five months.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.