South Korea May factory output unexpectedly jumps

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

June 29, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory production unexpectedly jumped in May, official data showed on Friday, while retail sales also rose last month.

The industrial output index rose 3.2% in May on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the Statistics Korea data showed, compared with losses of 0.6% in April and 0.8% tipped in a Reuters survey.

The output fell 7.3% on an annual basis, which was also milder than drops of 9.0% in April and 8.5% expected by economists.

Retail sales rose 0.4% in May, after dropping 2.6% in April, which was the worst in five months.

Reuters
