South Korea May Delay Implementation of 20% Crypto Tax Till 2022

South Korea’s National Assembly is pushing for a delay to the introduction of specific taxation for digital assets.

According to a report Wednesday by local news source DongA.com, a proposed legal amendment bringing in the tax regime is planned to come into effect from October 2021.

However, the National Assembly said more time is needed to build the relevant tax infrastructure after cryptocurrency exchanges said they couldn’t be ready by the deadline.

As such, the National Assembly is seeking to delay the start of the taxation period to January 2022.

The matter is expected to be decided by the assembly’s Tax Subcommittee as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance tabled the proposal in July, seeking to bring in a 20% levy – plus a 2% local income tax – on cryptocurrency trading profits above 2.5 million KRW (around $2,260).

