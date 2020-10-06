South Korea Market Due For Downside Correction

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, soaring more than 95 points or 5.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,365-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an end to stimulus negotiations until after the election. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the technology and chemical companies were capped by weakness from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index added 7.90 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 2,365.90 after trading between 2,355.39 and 2,378.28. Volume was 847 million shares worth 10.8 trillion won. There were 426 gainers and 400 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.70 percent, while KB Financial eased 0.13 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.51 percent, LG Electronics rallied 2.92 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.24 percent, LG Chem spiked 2.28 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.41 percent, S-Oil sank 1.11 percent, POSCO and KEPCO both skidded 1.46 percent, SK Telecom added 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 2.41 percent, Kia Motors rose 0.20 percent and SK Innovation, Samsung SDI and Hana Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks fluctuated Tuesday before heading firmly into the red following Trump's announcement.

The Dow tumbled 375.88 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 27,772.76, while the NASDAQ skidded 177.88 points or 1.57 percent to end at 11,154.60 and the S&P 500 dropped 47.66 points or 1.40 percent to close at 3,360.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came in the late afternoon when Trump tweeted: "I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business."

This came on the heels of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's warning that U.S. economic recovery remained far from complete and that more support was needed.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday and the front-month futures contract settled with strong gains for a second successive day as supply disruptions in Norway supported the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $1.45 or 3.7 percent at $40.67 a barrel.

