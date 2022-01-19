South Korea lifts temporary suspension of Canadian beef - source

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Korea is lifting its temporary suspension of Canadian beef that it imposed after Canada detected a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in December, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

