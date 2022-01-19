US Markets

South Korea lifts temporary suspension of Canadian beef - source

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published

South Korea is lifting its temporary suspension of Canadian beef that it imposed after Canada detected a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in December, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Korea is lifting its temporary suspension of Canadian beef that it imposed after Canada detected a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in December, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular