South Korea lifts temporary suspension of Canadian beef

Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

South Korea is lifting its temporary suspension of Canadian beef imports that it imposed after Canada detected a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in December, Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said on Wednesday.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Korea is lifting its temporary suspension of Canadian beef imports that it imposed after Canada detected a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in December, Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said on Wednesday.

South Korea halted the shipments after Canada last month reported its first BSE case in six years. China and the Philippines followed with their own suspensions.

Bibeau announced South Korea's reversal on social media, calling it "great news for our cattle sector."

BSE is a fatal disease of the nervous system in cattle.

Canada, the eighth largest beef and veal exporter, reported the BSE case in December in an 8-1/2-year-old beef cow in the province of Alberta.

Canada's latest case is atypical -- meaning it is a form of BSE that can occur naturally in older cattle -- as opposed to classical BSE, caused by an animal eating contaminated feed.

