News & Insights

South Korea lifts electricity prices by 5.3% in delayed move

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

May 14, 2023 — 08:46 pm EDT

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Monday it will raise electricity prices by 5.3% to reflect some of the increased power generation costs, a move delayed more than a month because of the likely effect on already high inflation and the cost of living.

It is the second increase in power prices this year after a sharper 9.5% hike that took effect at the beginning of the year. The price adjustment had been due on April 1 but was delayed after public outcry about the increased cost of living.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.