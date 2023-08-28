South Korea LG Energy Solution mandates banks for dollar green bond deal - sources

Sydney, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Energy Solution 373220.KS has mandated investment banks to work on a potential dollar green bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Bank of America BAC.N, Citigroup C.N, Morgan StanleyMS.N, Standard Chartered STAN.L and the Korea Development Bank are working on the transaction.

The term sheet did not outline the size of the deal if a transaction does go ahead.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

