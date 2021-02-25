South Korea kicks off COVID-19 vaccination campaign - Reuters TV

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Korea launched its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on Friday by administering AstraZeneca's AZN.L vaccines to nursing home workers and patients across the country.

Authorities will on Saturday begin administering 117,000 doses of Pfizer's PFE.N coronavirus vaccine to around 55,000 healthcare workers in coronavirus treatment facilities.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Sangmi.Cha@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5646; Reuters Messaging: sangmi.cha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.