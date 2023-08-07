South Korea June current account posts biggest surplus in a year

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's current account improved in June and posted the biggest monthly surplus in a year, central bank data showed on Tuesday, on wider gains in trade and investment.

The current account balance posted a surplus of $5.87 billion in June, more than triple the $1.93 billion surplus in May, according to the Bank of Korea. It marked the biggest monthly surplus since June 2022.

The balance of goods logged a $3.98 billion surplus, bigger than the $1.82 billion surplus the previous month. The deficit in services increased to $2.61 billion from $0.91 billion, but the surplus in primary income also widened to $4.85 billion from $1.42 billion.

The country recorded a cumulative $2.44 billion surplus during the first half of 2023, compared with $24.87 billion during the same period the year before and the central bank's projection of $24 billion for this year as a whole.

