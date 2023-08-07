News & Insights

South Korea June current account posts biggest surplus in a year

August 07, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's current account improved in June and posted the biggest monthly surplus in a year, central bank data showed on Tuesday, on wider gains in trade and investment.

The current account balance posted a surplus of $5.87 billion in June, more than triple the $1.93 billion surplus in May, according to the Bank of Korea. It marked the biggest monthly surplus since June 2022.

The balance of goods logged a $3.98 billion surplus, bigger than the $1.82 billion surplus the previous month. The deficit in services increased to $2.61 billion from $0.91 billion, but the surplus in primary income also widened to $4.85 billion from $1.42 billion.

The country recorded a cumulative $2.44 billion surplus during the first half of 2023, compared with $24.87 billion during the same period the year before and the central bank's projection of $24 billion for this year as a whole.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
