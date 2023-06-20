South Korea June 1-20 exports rise on-year, first time in 10 months

By destination, shipments to the United States and European Union gained 18.4% and 26.4%, respectively, while those to China fell 12.5%.

Exports were down 2.0% on average per working day, however, as there was one more business day this year.

Imports fell 11.2%, bringing the country's trade balance for the period to a deficit of $1.61 billion.

South Korea will release its full monthly trade data on Saturday, July 1.

