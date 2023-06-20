South Korea June 1-20 exports rise 5.3% y/y

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of June rose 5.3% from the same period a year before, customs agency data showed on Wednesday.

It was the first time since August 2022 that 20-day exports data logged a year-on-year gain, the agency said.

They were down 2.0% on average per working day, however.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

