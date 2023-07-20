News & Insights

South Korea July 1-20 exports drop 15.2% y/y, trade balance in deficit

July 20, 2023 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of July fell 15.2% from the same period the year before, customs agency data showed on Friday.

Exports of semiconductors and petroleum products fell 35.4% and 48.7%, respectively, while automobiles gained 27.9%.

By destination, shipments to China dropped 21.2% and those to the United States slid 7.3%.

Imports dropped 28.0%, bringing the trade balance for the period to a deficit of $1.36 billion.

The latest data, a volatile series, come after separate data earlier in the month showed the downturn in exports easing in June and raising the prospect of a recovery in coming months.

Full monthly trade figures will be released on Aug. 1.

