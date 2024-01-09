News & Insights

South Korea jobless rate climbs to near 2-year high in December

January 09, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's jobless rate rose to a near two-year high in December, official data showed on Wednesday.

The country's unemployment rate stood at 3.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis, higher than 2.8% in November and the highest since January 2022, according to Statistics Korea.

For the year 2023, South Korea's annual unemployment rate stood at 2.7%, falling for the third straight year and marking the lowest since the data release started in 2000.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Chris Reese)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.