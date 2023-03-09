South Korea Jan. current account logs record monthly deficit

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

March 09, 2023 — 06:21 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

Adds details

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's current account logged a record deficit in January, central bank data showed on Friday, as exports of goods slumped and overseas travel increased.

The country's current account balance logged a deficit of $4.52 billion in January, after a $2.68 billion surplus in December, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). It was the biggest monthly deficit since the data series started in 1980.

The balances of goods and services each posted a deficit of $7.46 billion and $3.27 billion, with a drop in exports and jump in travel outflows, although the surplus in primary income widened to $6.48 billion.

Data out earlier this month showed the country's trade deficit more than halved to $5.30 billion in February from a record $12.65 billion in January, suggesting an improvement in the current account.

The BOK expects the current account to log a $26 billion surplus in 2023, narrower than $29.83 billion in 2022.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.