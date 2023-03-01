South Korea Jan factory output rises 2.9% mth/mth

March 01, 2023 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory output unexpectedly rose in January from a month earlier, official data showed on Thursday, but fell more than expected on an annual basis.

The country's factory production rose 2.9% on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, according to Statistics Korea, compared with a 3.1% loss in the previous month and no change expected in a Reuters poll.

It dropped 12.7% from the same month a year earlier, after falling 10.5% in December. It was worse than the 8.9% expected in the survey.

