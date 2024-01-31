South Korea Jan exports rise for fourth month, chip sales surge

By destination, China-bound shipments gained 16.1%, snapping a 19-month streak of declines. Exports to the United States rose 26.9%, extending gains to a sixth straight month, while those to the European Union climbed 5.2%.

Imports declined 7.8% in January, after dropping 10.8% in December, while economists had expected a fall of 7.6%. It was the slowest since March 2023.

That took the preliminary trade balance for the month to a surplus of $0.30 billion, after a surplus of $4.46 billion in the previous month, which was the biggest in three years.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Cynthia Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Jihoon.Lee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.