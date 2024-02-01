News & Insights

South Korea Jan consumer inflation +2.8% y/y, softer than expected

February 01, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Korea consumer inflation slowed to a six-month low in January, official data showed on Friday, coming in weaker than market expectations.

The consumer price index (CPI) KRCPIY=ECI stood 2.8% higher in January than the same month the year before, compared with a rise of 3.2% in December and 2.9% tipped in a Reuters poll of economists. It was the slowest year-on-year rise since July 2023.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy items, rose 2.5%, weaker than a 2.8% rise in the previous month and the weakest since December 2021, according to Statistics Korea.

