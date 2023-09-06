South Korea issues first yen-based stabilisation bonds worth 70 bln yen

Adds ministry comments in paragraph 2, bond details in paragraph 3, background in 4-5

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Korea issued its first-ever yen-denominated foreign exchange stabilisation bonds worth 70 billion yen ($474 million) on Thursday, the finance ministry said.

Foreign exchange stabilisation bonds denominated in the Japanese yen of low interest rates reduce the rising cost of foreign exchange reserves and are expected to contribute to economic cooperation and financial investment between the two countries, the ministry said in a statement.

It issued 33 billion yen worth of three-year bonds, 23.5 billion worth of five-year bonds, 7 billion worth of seven-year bonds and 6.5 billion of 10-year bonds, at an average interest rate of 0.70%.

It was the first time the South Korean government issued FX stabilisation bonds in yen.

Ties between South Korea and Japan have improved lately with the finance ministers of both countries resuming regular dialogue for the first time in seven years in June.

($1 = 147.6600 yen)

