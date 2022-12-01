South Korea inflation rises 5.0% in Nov, slowest pace in 7 months

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer prices rose 5.0% in November from a year earlier, marking the slowest pace since April and slightly missing market expectations, government data showed on Friday.

The November inflation rate compared with 5.7% in October and 5.1% tipped in a Reuters poll. The country's inflation has been falling down since hitting a 24-year high of 6.3% in July as global energy prices eased and economy slowed.

The index fell 0.1% on a monthly basis, following a 0.3% rise in the previous month. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Diane Craft) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA ECONOMY/INFLATION (URGENT)

